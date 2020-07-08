Designer masks from Kudumbashree

KOLLAM

08 July 2020 17:55 IST

Mukhasree masks to come in different sizes and a variety of fabrics

With face masks becoming a wardrobe staple, Kudumbashree is all set to launch Mukhasree, a range of premium designer masks coming in different sizes and a variety of fabrics.

Women who underwent training at Kerala State Institute of Design (KSID), Kollam, and National Institute of Fashion Technology, Kannur, will be in charge of the designer units. The special product line will hit the market shortly.

Though most of the masks will be made of breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, a range of other material including silk will be used to offer more options for the customers.

“We are focusing on Indian ethnic designs like pochampally, ikat and kalamkari while synthetic material is used for some. But for children, we have come up with some funny designs like animals and cartoons so that they will like wearing them,” says Manoj Kumar Kini, principal, KSID.

The Mukhasree masks will be totally different from mass-produced ones in terms of quality and comfort. “Technically perfect design and variety will be the USP of the masks,” says Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator A.G. Santhosh.

Since Kudumbashree apparel parks have all the sophisticated machines needed for an industrial unit, sets with four or more pieces will be introduced in the market in the initial phase. “We will also provide customised masks with particular colours, emblems or embroidery for corporates and other institutions. The material will be procured from production centres outside Kerala to make it cost-effective,” he adds.

The designing institutes will provide all the technical support for the units and Mr. Manoj Kumar Kini says a lot of engineering is involved in making a proper mask.

“Face size varies from person to person. If you wear a baggy mask, it will not serve the purpose of wearing a mask and if you use a tight one, it can cause pain and numbness. So, they should come in different sizes and cup sizes with adjustable elastic straps and comfortable material. Another important aspect is how you fix the nose clips that keep the masks in place without slipping way,” he says. Reusable Mukhasree masks will be available at a much lower price compared to other designer brands in market.