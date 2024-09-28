Design policy is crucial in shaping Kerala’s future, says Minister

The State government’s design policy will play a crucial role in shaping Kerala’s future as it will impart scale and strength to the State’s creative economy, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a three-day design policy workshop here on Friday, Mr. Riyas said the tourism sector is going to be the biggest beneficiary of the design policy as it will make public assets sustainable, aesthetically appealing and user-friendly.

The workshop was organised by Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) at the Government Guest House here. The primary objectives of the design policy is to make Kerala a global design destination and develop a design-based economy. The Minister briefed the participants on the progress of the implementation of the design policy for tourism after it was adopted by the government last year.

Project undwerway

“I’m proud to say that Kerala is the first State to adopt a comprehensive design policy for tourism. The first project is already underway in Kollam Municipal Corporation, where beautification works of the site under the railway flyover are in progress. This is just a beginning, and more will happen soon,” he said.

“We are committed to accelerate the implementation of design policy. To achieve this, we need clear deadlines and a defined timeline,” the Minister said. It is important to focus on branding the State’s culture, art, and heritage while strategising on how to promote Kerala’s unique offerings, he added.

“The deadlines for the projects must be set by taking into account the State’s specific context with practical considerations,” he said. The Minister also shared the joy of Kerala’s Responsible Tourism winning two tourism village awards of the Union Ministry of Tourism on World Tourism Day. The concepts and perspective shared by the experts participating in the workshop will be submitted to the Tourism Minister after it draws to a close.

Recommendations expected

The workshop is expected to come out with recommendations, including those relating to landscape designing near waterbodies and bridges, public and open spaces designing, lighting of bus stops, enhancing of public spaces, walls, and streets through art projects, and conducting festivals focusing on museums.

K.T. Ravindran, former Dean, School of Planning and Architecture, and Praveen Nahar, Director, National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, will review the submissions and present a comprehensive report to the Tourism Minister.