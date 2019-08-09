Deserving honour for Keerthy Suresh, says Priyadarshan

There may have been a few surprises at the National Film Awards. Keerthy Suresh winning the award for the best actress wasn’t among them.

Her performance as the legendary actress Savithri in the Telugu film Mahanati was that good. How a young, innocent girl transforms into the heartthrob of millions who has to deal with several setbacks during the course of a remarkable life was portrayed superbly by Keerthy.

She was particularly delightful as the charming teenager who makes her mark on the stage before she graduates to cinema. In the deftly directed (by Nag Ashwin) biopic, she did total justice to the role of a lifetime.

And that surprised many, who had only seen her as this gorgeous heroine in films like Remo, Ringmaster and Rajinimurugan that didn’t have massive artistic ambitions. For Priyadarshan, the director who launched her, Keerthy’s evolution as an artiste was something he anticipated.

“I was convinced of her talent when I cast her for Geethanjali,” Priyadarshan told The Hindu over phone from Mumbai. “What I needed was a beautiful, innocent-looking girl capable of producing strong emotions.”

Having seen Keerthy since the time she was a baby – the daughter of his close friend and producer Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka – he thought she was the ideal choice.

“I knew Keerthy was keen to act, but she needed the permission from her father,” Priyadarshan said. “So I told Suresh that there was a girl but she needed a lot of convincing. He said that he would take care of that, knowing little that I was referring to him.”

Priyadarshan, one of the most successful directors in Indian cinema having scored hits in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil and himself a winner of the National Award for the best film (Kanchivaram) in 2007, said he felt proud when he heard the news that Keerthy won the award.

“And she had strong competition, I believe, from Alia Bhatt,” he said. “It is a very happy day for me as a guru, as Aditya Dhar won the award for the best director and M.R. Rajakrishnan for sound re-recording (both for Uri),” he said.

About Keerthy, he said her strong point was her range as an actress. “She could be the most natural of artistes and when required, she could be dramatic,” he said. “And of course she has great screen presence. She is the most classically beautiful actress in Malayalam cinema since Shobana.”