Derogatory remarks against women unacceptable: LDWF

Derogatory remarks about women, irrespective of who utters them, are unacceptable, CPI(M) leader and former Minister P.K. Sreemathi said on Friday.

“We cannot accept such remarks, whether they are made by ‘A’ or ‘B’,” Ms. Sreemathi said during a press conference organised here by the Left Democratic Women’s Front (LDWF).

Ms. Sreemathi, who insisted that her comment was not aimed at any particular individual, was responding to a question on certain remarks reportedly made by former Electricity Minister M.M. Mani in connection with the actor rape case.

Ms. Sreemathi said that the Left Democratic Front government had paid serious attention to all cases pertaining to atrocities against women and children during the last six years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also made it clear that the government stands by the survivor in the 2017 actor rape case. However, certain people were attempting to create the impression that the government was against her, she said.

LDWF convener C.S. Sujatha pointed out that the survivor, who had met the Chief Minister, had professed complete faith in the State government.