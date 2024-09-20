ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy tahsildar suspended for defamatory post against MLA

Published - September 20, 2024 11:08 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A. Pavithran, deputy tahsildar of Vellarikund taluk, was suspended by the Kasaragod District Collector on charge of posting a defamatory statement on social media against Kanhangad MLA and former Minister E. Chandrasekaran.

The action followed a complaint by Mr. Chandrasekaran after the post appeared on September 12. Although Mr. Pavithran retracted the post and issued an apology, the Collector proceeded with disciplinary action against him.

The suspension order noted that the official had previously been warned against similar behaviour. The Collector cited repeated violations and damage to the Revenue department’s reputation as the basis for Mr. Pavithran’s suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kasaragod / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US