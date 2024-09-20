Deputy tahsildar suspended for defamatory post against MLA

A. Pavithran, deputy tahsildar of Vellarikund taluk, was suspended by the Kasaragod District Collector on charge of posting a defamatory statement on social media against Kanhangad MLA and former Minister E. Chandrasekaran.

The action followed a complaint by Mr. Chandrasekaran after the post appeared on September 12. Although Mr. Pavithran retracted the post and issued an apology, the Collector proceeded with disciplinary action against him.

The suspension order noted that the official had previously been warned against similar behaviour. The Collector cited repeated violations and damage to the Revenue department’s reputation as the basis for Mr. Pavithran’s suspension.