Deputy tahsildar convicted for raping minor daughter

A special court has sentenced a revenue official to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment after it found him guilty of sexually exploiting his 10-year-old daughter.

The convict was a deputy tahsildar while in public service. Principal POCSO court judge V. Rajaneesh on Wednesday ordered the convict to pay his daughter ₹16,50,000.

If he defaulted on paying the fine, the court said that the convict would have to serve an additional two years of prison time.

The case came to light in 2019 after the girl's teachers noticed a marked change in her behaviour. Her academic performance plummeted. When the teacher quizzed her, the girl said her father often sexually exploited her.

The teacher brought the matter to the attention of the Principal and the student counsellor. The police registered a case and arrested the revenue officer. DySP A. Pramod Kumar investigated the case. Public prosecutor Kattayikonam J.K. Ajith Prasad, and lawyers Hashmi V. and V. C. Bindu prosecuted the case.