Deputy Mayor loses confidence vote

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has successfully moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor P. K. Ragesh with support of an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member who defected to the LDF at the council meeting held at Kannur Corporation on Friday.

The UDF administrating the 55-member council has 28 councillors, including Mr. Ragesh who is an Independent, while the LDF has 27 members. But the no-confidence motion was passed in favour of the LDF with a minimum majority of 28-27 following the support of IUML member K.P.A. Saleem, who decided to go against the UDF. The vote turned out to be a huge jolt for Mr. Ragesh and the UDF. Leader of the Opposition in the council K. Balakrishnan moved the no-confidence motion in the presence of District Collector T.V. Subhash.

Mr. Ragesh was a deputy mayor, both during the period of the LDF and UDF rule of the Kannur Corporation. With both the UDF and the LDF tied with 27 members in the council, the vote of Mr. Ragesh became crucial for the LDF to rule the Corporation for the first time in 2015. He was made the Deputy Mayor.

However, soon after the Lok Sabha election, he switched side and went ahead to support the UDF and toppled the LDF from the power.

Later, interacting with the media, Mr. Saleem said he decided to vote in favour of the motion to protest against the arrogance and opportunistic attitude of Mr. Ragesh. To a question whether he evaded the whip of UDF to boycott the voting, he said he got no such message.

He denied getting any offer from the LDF for the post of deputy mayor. The UDF councillors said they would take legal action against him for disobeying the whip of the UDF

Mr. Saleem had distanced himself from the UDF for past two months and he had switched off his mobile phone for the past two days. However, he appeared along with the CPI(M) leaders just before the no-confidence motion was moved.

The LDF sources said they were planning to move a no-confidence motion against Mayor Suma Balakrishnan as well.