‘Depressed’ police officer rescued at railway station

A policeman deputed to AR Camp who was found at the Kannur railway station reportedly in a depressed state was saved by his colleague and the public on Thursday.

The officer, Devadas, a resident of Mallur, had been suspended for writing a post on social media against Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, while he was posted at the Aralam police station. After the period of suspension, he was taken back into service three months ago and was attached to the AR camp. He was reportedly under tremendous mental and work pressure.

According to the railway police, he was found by another policeman at the railway station. He seemed depressed and when asked, he broke down. Mr. Devadas reportedly said he wanted to end his life. He expressed unhappiness over the treatment he received from his senior and a few junior colleagues at the AR Camp.

The police said though he had been deputed for Sabarimala duty, he had not reported, and his phone was switched off. On Thursday, he informed the duty officer that he was not well. He was later deputed for watch duty, which is generally not given to seniors like him.

When his request for any other duty was declined, he requested leave. However, that too was denied and he left the place.

Later, he was found at the railway station.