HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Depositors of cooperative society stage protest in front of former Minister’s house

Congress leader accused of links to failed co-op society; protestors allege ₹13 crore lost. Sivakumar denies allegations, says he only inaugurated bank.

October 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Depositors outside the residence of former Minister V.S. Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

Depositors outside the residence of former Minister V.S. Sivakumar in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

The Congress leadership which has been campaigning hard against the Communist Party of India (M) [CPI(M)] over the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam appeared to have been caught on the defensive at least in Thiruvananthapuram district after a group of investors of a cooperative society staged a protest in front of Congress leader and former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar’s residence at Sasthamangalam here on Sunday morning, accusing the leader of having links with with those running the society. They alleged that the society failed to return their investments despite repeated demands.

Refuting the allegations, Mr. Sivakumar told presspersons that he will pursue the matter legally. He stated that his only connection to the bank was his participation in the inaugural function several years ago and that it was unfair to take out protest marches to the house of the person who inaugurated the bank.

The investors, including women, of the Thiruvananthapuram District Unemployed Social Welfare Cooperative Society gathered in front of Mr. Sivakumar’s house on Sunday morning and claimed that a total of 300 investors had lost a cumulative amount of around ₹13 crore. Though they had raised the demand for their deposited money several times over the past two years, the society had failed to honour it. The protestors, who claimed to have invested a few lakhs each, alleged that the society President was acting as a benami of Mr. Sivakumar. After a while, Left party workers too joined in the protest.

“I had inaugurated the bank when I was the District Congress Committee president. I have inaugurated numerous such banks over the years. The accused person was not my staff member during my tenure as a Minister, as is being claimed,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.