Deposit works: Finance dept. asks local bodies to return unspent money on time

March 11, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Local bodies asked to return remaining funds to the consolidated fund of the State during the same financial year

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has pulled up local bodies for the delay in returning money remaining unspent in deposit works given to accredited agencies such as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The Finance department has issued instructions to local bodies asking them to return the unspent funds to the consolidated fund of the State during the same financial year. Failure to do so would result in deductions equivalent to the pending repayments from the subsequent year’s government allocation, the department has warned.

Monitoring spending

The decision, conveyed through a March 9 government order, is apparently part of the broader measures undertaken by the Finance department to monitor spending and curb wasteful expenditure. Copies of the order have been sent to all the grama, block, and district panchayats and municipalities and corporations in the State.

Local bodies make payments to various government-accredited agencies such as the KSEB, KWA, Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra, and the Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development (Costford) for works to be carried on the deposit work mode. The condition is that the money is spent on the work concerned in the same financial year, and that any funds remaining unspent is returned to the consolidated fund. However, it had come to the notice of the State government that the unspent money was not being returned on time.

