Deposit works: Finance department comes out with fresh instructions for local bodies

The Finance department has issued a fresh set of instructions to local bodies with regard to deposit works undertaken through accredited agencies.

The local bodies have been asked to keep their spending on deposit works to the minimum with the financial year drawing to a close. The department has also directed the local bodies to undertake only essential works through this mode and to avoid the payment of large advances to accredited agencies for them.

The latest decision follows a recent order requiring the local bodies to ensure that deposit works are completed in the same fiscal and that unspent funds are returned to the consolidated fund of the State promptly. The new set of instructions has been issued as the local bodies were continuing to advance huge amounts for deposit works, according to the department.

With the 2022-23 fiscal drawing to a close, the department has directed the local bodies to limit the payment of large advances for deposit works to accredited agencies such as the Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala Water Authority and the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra.

In a March 10 order, the department instructed the local bodies to keep the advance payments down to 20%, and that too only for works considered essential. The rest of the amount should be paid only after the work is completed and the bills are forwarded.

Last month, the department had directed the local bodies to avoid delays in returning money remaining unspent in deposit works promptly to the consolidated fund. Failure to do so would result in equivalent deductions from the subsequent year’s government allocation.