Kerala

Deposit guarantee scheme for cooperative sector in Kerala: Vasavan

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 18, 2022 21:48 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:48 IST

The Cooperation department is preparing a project under the Deposit Guarantee Scheme for ensuring the security of deposits in cooperative banks, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said on Monday.

Replying to the discussion on demand for grants in the Assembly, he said it was not right to question the credibility of the cooperative sector on the basis of isolated incidents. The deposit mobilisation drive conducted by the department attracted deposits to the tune of ₹9,967.43 crore against the targeted ₹6,000 crore, which proved the credibility of the sector. The department also proposed to introduce service rules with clearly defined service conditions for employees in the cooperative sector this year itself, Mr. Vasavan said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...