Department order negatively affects tourist inflow to Wagamon

An order issued by the State Tourism department has negatively impacted the tourist inflow to Wagamon.

As per the order issued by the State Tourism Director on May 30, entry to the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon was suspended due to bad weather conditions until further notice.

However, Tourism department sources said that the Wagamon area has not yet experienced heavy rain or wind from June 1 onwards. “The newly set-up glass bridge, part of the Wagamon Adventure Park, is one of the main tourist attractions of the place, with many arriving here to enjoy this experience.Tourist visits to the adventure park have also witnessed a huge reduction since the bridge was closed. On June 9, only 1,200 people visited the park when compared to the over 4,000 visitors in the last week of May,” said a source.

Sources said that earlier, the entry to the glass bridge was decided based on the rain and wind in the area. “If the weather is unfavourable, we used to suspend tourist entry. The district Tourism department has now submitted a proposal to the State tourism department seeking permission to operate the glass bridge based on weather warnings issued by the district administration and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),” said the source.

According to sources, over the past two weeks, Wagamon has experienced sunny weather on most days, with tourists demanding entry to the glass bridge. This has resulted in several clashes between department officials and visitors. “The department officials failed to give a proper reply to the tourists,” said a source.

The glass bridge was opened on September 7, 2023, in Wagamon. “The hill station recorded a 50% increase in tourist footfall after the bridge installation,” said a department source.

