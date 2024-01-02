ADVERTISEMENT

Department-level action recommended against civil police officer

January 02, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Department-level action has been recommended against a civil police officer accused of leaking information in a case related to the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in the Thiruvallam police station limits.

The civil police officer, attached to the Kadakkal police station, had allegedly leaked information to the family of the victim’s husband, who have been accused of harassing her. Shahana Shaji, 23, was found dead at her home at Vandithadam, near Pachalloor, on December 26.

Her relatives had accused her husband Shaji’s family members of mentally harassing her, which allegedly led to Shahana taking the extreme step.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US