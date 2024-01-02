Department-level action recommended against civil police officer

January 02, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Department-level action has been recommended against a civil police officer accused of leaking information in a case related to the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in the Thiruvallam police station limits.

The civil police officer, attached to the Kadakkal police station, had allegedly leaked information to the family of the victim’s husband, who have been accused of harassing her. Shahana Shaji, 23, was found dead at her home at Vandithadam, near Pachalloor, on December 26.

Her relatives had accused her husband Shaji’s family members of mentally harassing her, which allegedly led to Shahana taking the extreme step.

