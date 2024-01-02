GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Department-level action recommended against civil police officer

January 02, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Department-level action has been recommended against a civil police officer accused of leaking information in a case related to the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in the Thiruvallam police station limits.

The civil police officer, attached to the Kadakkal police station, had allegedly leaked information to the family of the victim’s husband, who have been accused of harassing her. Shahana Shaji, 23, was found dead at her home at Vandithadam, near Pachalloor, on December 26.

Her relatives had accused her husband Shaji’s family members of mentally harassing her, which allegedly led to Shahana taking the extreme step.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.