Denying parent child’s affection amounts to cruelty: HC

KOCHI

21 May 2021 19:35 IST

Parental alienation due to psychological manipulation of another parent

The Kerala High Court has held that any action on the part of one parent denying the other parent the love and affection of their child amounts to mental cruelty.

The court observed that parental alienation was a process through which a child becomes estranged from a parent as the result of the psychological manipulation of another parent. It occurs when one parent undermines or prejudices the contact and relationship between the child and the other parent without well-founded reasons. The purpose of this strategy was to damage the child’s relationship with the other parent and to turn the child’s emotions against that person. A child had the right to get the love and affection of both the parents. Similarly, the parents had the right to receive the love and affection of the child. Any act on the part of the one parent calculated to deny the love and affection of the child to the other parent by alienating the child from him/her amounted to mental cruelty.

Wilfully alienation

The court made the ruling while granting a husband a decree for dissolution of marriage on the ground of cruelty under the 13(1)(a) of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court added that the acts of the mother in wilfully alienating the child from the father, no doubt, constituted mental cruelty.

The court concluded the petitioner-husband had given evidence that he and his parents were completely isolated from the child. The wife of the petitioner had breached every duty she owed as the custodial parent to instil love and respect in the child for the non-custodial parent.