HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

By ‘denying’ funds to Kerala, Centre engaged in ‘penalizing federalism’, not ‘cooperative federalism’, says PWD Minister

The reasons for this include the stand that the LDF Government took regarding the Uniform Civil Code and the Citizenship Amendment Act. This is in stark contrast with the Centre extending all help to State Governments that toed its line, Mohammed Riyas added.

July 29, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

By denying Kerala its rightful share of funds, the Centre is engaged in ‘penalizing federalism’ and not ‘cooperative federalism’ that ought to have been the case, Minister for Public Works Mohammed Riyas said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a press meet to announce pilot projects under design policy of Public Works Department and Kerala Tourism.

Centre ‘vengeful’

Mr. Riyas said that the reasons for this include the stand that the LDF Government took regarding the Uniform Civil Code and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which had provisions that were against the tenets of the Constitution. The State Government went on to pass a resolution upholding secularism — the first to do so from among all State Governments, to counter moves that threatened it.

All this resulted in the Centre turning ‘vengeful’ against the State, and it is being denied its share of funds. This is in stark contrast with the Centre extending all help to State Governments that toed its line, he added, while addressing media persons.

Progressive politics

He credited the leftist, secular and progressive politics in vogue in Kerala for the ‘failure’ of RSS and the BJP to make inroads into the State, even though the RSS had considerable number of ‘shakhas’ (units) in the State.

To a question on the politics of violence and murder that has become commonplace in Kerala, Mr. Riyas claimed that the CPI(M) lost the maximum number of activists to political violence and went on to blame among others the Congress party, for indulging in violence.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / state politics / national politics / constitution

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.