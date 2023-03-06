ADVERTISEMENT

Dentist Day observed in Thiruvananthapuram

March 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The Indian Dental Association, Thiruvananthapuram branch celebrated Dentist Day on Sunday with the launch of a media cell and dental public awareness programme..

Dr. Sulphi Noohu, President, IMA Kerala was the chief guest. Dr. Siddharth V. Nair, President IDA Thiruvananthapuram and Secretary Dr. Sangeetha Kurup were among those present.

Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated a portable dental chair on Monday as part of the celebrations. The inauguration was followed by a dental check up for councillors and corporation workers.

