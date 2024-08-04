GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dental surgeon’s musical tribute to Independence spirit

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:29 am IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:28 am IST - KANNUR

C.P.Sajit
Director and music composer C.V Ranjith, a dental surgeon, is set to unveil his musical masterpiece Vande Mataram just days before the 77th Independence Day.

A music video by dental surgeon C.V. Ranjith to commemorate the 77 Independence Day is set to be released through music label Musik 247 on August 12.

A passionate music enthusiast, Dr C.V. Ranjith, who hails from Kannur, traversed the length and breadth of the country - from the snow clad Himalayas to the sun drenched beaches of Kanyakumari - capturing the landscapes and cultural ethos of the nation. 

Titled Vande Mataram, it took one year for him to complete the six-minute song. “This is my humble attempt to capture the beauty and natural brilliance of our country through music,” says Dr. Ranjith, who is not a trained musician.

“I feel excited and emotional to see this musical journey reach its final destination. Though it was physically taxing and a race against time, it was also a soul-searching experience,” says Dr. Ranjith, who commenced the shooting in July last year. 

“It was challenging to create a new tune that should sound different and would evoke patriotism,” he says.

The song was written by Dubai-based radio host Sumita Ayilliath and the vocals are by Mumbai-based singer Aslam. Dr. Ranjith has blended tradition with modern in the song.

Dr. Ranjith is known for his earlier song The Song of Kannur: Heaven of Tourism that received the Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar International Award. He has also created nearly 50 songs, including a tribute to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

He has also given music to five films in Malayalam and Tamil. 

Dr. Ranjith travelled extensively to capture diverse scenes from rural and urban India to give a comprehensive representation to the nation.

He travelled across Delhi, Agra, Amritsar, Kullu Manali, Ladakh, Kedarnath, Srinagar, Keran, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hampi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meghalaya, Kolkata, Varanasi, Baroda, Lucknow, Kanyakumari, Dhanushkodi, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur.

