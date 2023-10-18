HamberMenu
Dental student arrested with MDMA in Kollam

He was arrested from a bus from Bengaluru at Kottiyam. Hashish oil, MDMA, and ganja seized from his house

October 18, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottiyam police on Wednesday arrested a dental student with 71.6 grams of MDMA. Naufal, a 28-year-old Kozhikode resident and a fourth year BDS student at a private medical college in Kollam, was taken into custody during a joint inspection of police and District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force.

He was under the surveillance of the team that was trying to identify gangs distributing drugs from other States on the campuses of Kollam. Upon getting a tip-off that Naufal was travelling from Bengaluru by bus with MDMA, the police team intercepted the bus at Kottiyam Junction and seized the synthetic drug from him. His customers included medical students and youngsters in the district. The police team also found hashish oil, MDMA, and a packet of ganja at his residence at Kulapadam in Kollam. The anti-narcotics activities of the district police are coordinated by a police team under the supervision of District Crime Branch ACP Zacharia Mathew. This year, 1.257 kg of MDMA was seized by Kollam City police.

