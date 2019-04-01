Dental health care for the poor launched

The Pushpagiri College of Dental Sciences (PCDS) in Thiruvalla has rolled out a series of charity dental health-care schemes as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Pushpagiri Medical Society attached to the Thiruvalla Archdiocese of the Syro- Malankara Church.

Principal George Varghese told The Hindu that the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry and the Department of Periodontics under the leadership of Vinod Mathew Mulamoottil has obtained a grant of ₹16 lakh from France for prevention of dental caries named ‘SEAL-it’ in children. As many as 6,000 children in the 6-12 age group are expected to benefit from the project.

Dr Varghese said a state-of-the-art dental speciality clinic would be opened soon at the Pushpagiri Dental College. This special facility would be an ultra modern dental clinic with all latest equipments. Dr Varghese and Jacob John would be leading the team of dental surgeons at the clinic.

As per Srishti-2019,’ under the leadership of Aby Mathew, 60 poor patients would be provided free modern dentures.

The Department of Oral Pathology would conduct 60 free oral cancer detection camps in Pathanamthitta district as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of Pushpagiri. Sunil.S and Sheriene Sara Babu will be leading the dental health-care team.

The Department of Public Health Dentistry headed by Benley George recently developed ‘Dental Tips,’ an awareness tool for the public.