Dental doctors to abstain from work

The State unit of the Indian Dental Association has appealed to all dental surgeons across the State to abstain from clinical practice on Monday, June 17, as a sign of protest and to express solidarity with the striking doctors in West Bengal.

IDA said they were in support of the Indian Medical Association’s demand for aresolution of the crisis in West Bengal and the enactment of a model Central Healthcare Protection Bill.

IDA Kerala will also march to the Raj Bhavan on Monday to protest the incidents at West Bengal.