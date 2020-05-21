Dental clinics undergo a sea change

For your next appointment, do not be surprised to see your dentist in ‘corona gear,’ complete with a surgical gown, face shield, goggles, N95 mask, and gloves.

COVID-19 has changed the way dental clinics are functioning.

Earlier, one could just walk into a clinic and seek treatment. Now, one needs to fill up a ‘COVID-19 informed consent’ form first. Information on COVID-19 diagnosis, quarantine details, and health aspects such as fever, body pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, and sore throat has to be provided.

Details of all domestic and international travel by the patients and their cohabitants during the last 45 days are also to be given. Questions on visits to hotspots and participation in mass gatherings with unacquainted persons are sought. The patients are also warned that denial of information and providing false information are punishable offences.

Once ushered into the dental chair, the patient will be given a mouthwash to reduce the viral load inside the oral cavity.

“Patients should honestly provide the details for their safety as well as that of society,” says Deebu J. Mathew, State secretary of Indian Dental Association, Kerala branch.

Heavy expense

The dentists and their staff are exposed to high risk and hence are forced to spend heavily on Personnel Protection Equipment, says Dr. Mathew. They are likely to increase the consultation fee considering the heavy expense involved in ensuring personal protection of the doctors and patients, he adds.

There are around 4,500 registered dental clinics in the State, says Shibu Rajagopal, former State secretary of the association, and dental care is mostly done in the private sector. The COVID-19 situation has raised serious challenges to dental health care and the functioning of the clinics.

Prices of masks, gloves, and other accessories have been steeply increased, which will reflect on the cost of dental care, Dr. Rajagopal says.

Currently, only emergency dental care is provided and other procedures are being postponed considering the health risks. The clinics are closely following the guidelines issued by the authorities. A large number of clinics are struggling to survive and they will require government support to offer better dental care, says Dr. Mathew.