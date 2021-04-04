Denied voting right: actor

National award winning actor Surabhi Lakshmi has alleged that she and her sister were removed from the voters’ list without any hearing based on complaints filed by some vested interests. The actor, in a Facebook post on Sunday, alleged that she was denied the right to vote after someone complained that she was not a resident in the ward.

Ms. Surabhi is a voter of booth 134 in ward 11 of Narikkuni panchayat in Kozhikode district. She had changed residence temporarily for her mother’s medical treatment. However, her absence prompted the removal of her name from the voters’ list, and she claims she was not asked for a hearing or explanation.

In the post, she says, the action deserves protest, as it violated the basic right of a citizen. Those who did this are questioning democracy, she said.

Ms. Surabhi bagged the National award for best female actor in 2016 for the role of a struggling middle-aged mother in the movie Minnaminungu.