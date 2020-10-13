Denial of treatment to pregnant women to invite stringent action

Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash has warned private hospitals of stringent action, if they deny treatment to pregnant women affected by COVID-19.

The Collector, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, pointed out that there had been an increasing tendency among private hospitals to refer pregnant woman testing positive for the virus to government hospitals.

The system cannot accommodate such cases in the event of a surge, and there is a possibility of the public health-care system finding it difficult to handle them. In such situations, it will be tough to treat COVID-19 patients in serious condition, he observed.