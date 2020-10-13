Kerala

Denial of treatment to pregnant women to invite stringent action

Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash has warned private hospitals of stringent action, if they deny treatment to pregnant women affected by COVID-19.

The Collector, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, pointed out that there had been an increasing tendency among private hospitals to refer pregnant woman testing positive for the virus to government hospitals.

The system cannot accommodate such cases in the event of a surge, and there is a possibility of the public health-care system finding it difficult to handle them. In such situations, it will be tough to treat COVID-19 patients in serious condition, he observed.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 1:50:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/denial-of-treatment-to-pregnant-women-to-invite-stringent-action/article32838939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY