HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Denial of information under RTI Act will invite legal action, says Kerala State Information Commissioner

‘Objective of the Act to end corruption and step up the responsibility of officials towards the public’

October 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem addressing a seminar on the relevance of Right to Information Act in Kochi on Friday. 

State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem addressing a seminar on the relevance of Right to Information Act in Kochi on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Kerala State Information Commissioner (SIC) A. Abdul Hakeem said in Kochi on Friday that denial of information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act would invite legal action.

Those representing the public have to provide answers to queries posed by them. The applicant has the right to receive clear information and not just a mere reply to questions, he said in his inaugural address at a programme held at Chavara Cultural Centre in connection with the completion of 18 years of the implementation of the RTI Act.

Mr. Hakeem said officials should not adopt a stance that a reply to an RTI application could wait up to 30 days. It could be given within five days or even on the day of receiving the application. The information provided should not be incomplete, he added.

The SIC said the RTI Act was implemented to ensure transparency in the administrative system. The objective of the Act was to end corruption and step up the responsibility of officials towards the public. However, some officials were trying not to provide information to the public, he said.

Mr. Hakeem said an RTI reply should include the name, designation, and official address of the official providing it to the applicant. Providing replies such as “information not available” and “not applicable” will result in legal action against the officials concerned.

The SIC said some institutions in the country had been trying to get out of the purview of the RTI Act. Such moves would be detrimental to democratic values and the right of the citizen to seek information, he said. Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president D.B. Binu presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.