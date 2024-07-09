ADVERTISEMENT

Denial of information under RTI Act to attract stringent action: SIC  

Published - July 09, 2024 06:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Right to Information protects the fundamental rights of the citizen, making people’s participation in democracy possible, State Information Commissioner A.A. Hakkim said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop organised by the State Information Commission, he said information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act helps in ensuring administrative transparency and bureaucratic accountability. “So, there will be strict action against those who deny the information. This could invite a fine of ₹25,000 or the officials have to face disciplinary action. Efforts should be made to provide the information as soon as possible, keeping in mind that the complainant may be entitled to compensation,” he said.

The workshop provided answers to a volley of queries related to the Act including that the information can be given to the legal heir of a deceased applicant. While replies can also be sent through e-mail, the record should be kept. The commission also said that RTI litigants who cause nuisance can be reported.

Information Commissioner T.K. Ramakrishnan, who presided over the function, said that officials should take care to avoid appeals by passing the information accurately. District Collector N. Devidas delivered the keynote address on the occasion while Subcollector Mukund Thakur, Fatima Mata National College vice-principal M.R. Shelley and other officials were present.

