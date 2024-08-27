ADVERTISEMENT

Denial of approval for AIIMS: LDF organises jatha in Balussery

Published - August 27, 2024 01:36 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Balussery Assembly constituency committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday took out a jatha in protest against the Centre’s denial of approval for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode.

The State government has identified Kinalur as the location for the AIIMS and acquired around 150 acres land for the purpose. Acquisition for another around 100 acres is under way. However, the Union government is yet to approve the State’s proposal. The LDF is claiming that this is part of the Centre’s neglect towards Kerala, and a people’s convention has been planned at Balussery on August 30.

Monday’s jatha was to garner public support for the event. K.M. Sachindev, Balussery MLA, led the jatha, which was opened by Mukkom Mohammed, LDF district convener. Mr. Sachindev alleged that the denial of approval was an example of the Centre’s political rivalry. The jatha covered Kayanna, Koottalida, Naduvannur, Ulliyeri, Atholi, Balussery, and Panangad.

