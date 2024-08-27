GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Denial of approval for AIIMS: LDF organises jatha in Balussery

Published - August 27, 2024 01:36 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Balussery Assembly constituency committee of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Monday took out a jatha in protest against the Centre’s denial of approval for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur in Kozhikode.

The State government has identified Kinalur as the location for the AIIMS and acquired around 150 acres land for the purpose. Acquisition for another around 100 acres is under way. However, the Union government is yet to approve the State’s proposal. The LDF is claiming that this is part of the Centre’s neglect towards Kerala, and a people’s convention has been planned at Balussery on August 30.

Monday’s jatha was to garner public support for the event. K.M. Sachindev, Balussery MLA, led the jatha, which was opened by Mukkom Mohammed, LDF district convener. Mr. Sachindev alleged that the denial of approval was an example of the Centre’s political rivalry. The jatha covered Kayanna, Koottalida, Naduvannur, Ulliyeri, Atholi, Balussery, and Panangad.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.