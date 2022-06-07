Dengue, leptospirosis cases on the rise

The season of infectious diseases and food/waterborne diseases seem to be coming alive yet again in the State with dengue and leptospirosis cases beginning to show spikes in certain districts.

On Tuesday, 14 cases of dengue fever, 32 cases of leptospirosis, and four cases of malaria (imported cases) were reported. Leptospirosis also claimed one life on the day.

Both dengue and leptospirosis are reported in the State through the year, however, with the commencement of monsoon, these are expected to spike soon

On Sunday, 37 cases of dengue fever were reported , of which 31 were from Ernakulam district

Outbreaks of food and waterborne illnesses are also becoming more frequent and the Health department has now decided to launch a Statewide campaign on the same to encourage the public to pay more attention to hygiene when handling food and water.