Dengue, leptospirosis cases on the rise in Pathanamthitta

With the onset of summer rain, vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever and leptospirosis are being reported in the district. Official sources said Aedes mosquito population had gone up in many areas of the district this year owing to lack of sanitation and proper waste disposal. Local self-government institutions are bound to ensure sanitation and waste disposal in their jurisdiction.

C. Ajitha, who is leading the anti-dengue and leptospirosis mission of the Health Department in the district, told The Hindu that a large number of dengue fever cases had been reported from hill areas such as Vechoochira and surrounding areas.

Dr. Ajitha said 143 dengue cases had been reported from different parts of the district this year. Of this, 102 were from the Vechoochira and Naranamoozhy grama panchayat limits.

Five cases in 10 days

Five confirmed cases and 11 suspected cases of dengue fever were reported in the past 10 days, she said.

A committee chaired by Raju Abraham, MLA, has started an intensive public awareness drive in Vechoochira, which has been identified as a dengue hotspot.

63 cases this year

A 48-year-old man, Koshy Abraham, died of leptospirosis at Elanthoor, near here, on Wednesday. A total of 63 leptospirosis cases have been reported in the district so far this year.

Dr. Ajitha said the Health Department, in association with the local and civic bodies, would launch a series of vector-control and public awareness campaigns across the district.

Facility for conducting confirmatory test for dengue is available at General Hospital in Pathanamthitta and facility for card test for easy diagnosis is available at all the Community Health Centres and taluk hospitals. Management of the disease has been taking place at all hospitals as per the treatment protocol.