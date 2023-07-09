Dengue: Health department calls for intensive source reduction activities

July 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has called for intensive source reduction activities in homes and public places as intermittent rains can lead to an explosion in vector breeding and a subsequent surge in dengue fever Dengue cases are expected to peak in July and hence coordinated action by various departments, including LSG, Revenue and Education departments are necessary to take preventive and control measures forward Individuals, institutions and organisations should take an active lead in taking up source reduction activities, which should be monitored at taluk-level. Ward-level jagratha samithis should be more proactive in taking up preventive measures. JPHNs, JHIs and ASHAs should intensify field-level action, which should be monitored by supervisors. ASHAs have been issued drug kits. Special care should be taken so that outbreaks do not happen inside relief camps In a statement, the Health department warned of a possible surge in leptospirosis as waterlogging and flooding would have exposed everyone to the risk. All persons who are likely to be in contact with stagnant rain water -- farmers, dairy workers, sanitation workers and rescue volunteers -- should necessarily take doxycycline prophylaxis according to the directives of the Health department. They should always wear protective gloves and gumboots before getting down to work as small nicks and cuts on the feet or hands could enhance the risk of contracting leptospirosis Water-borne diseases should also be prevented by ensuring that the drinking water has been boiled . Influenza risk continues and hence masking is desirable, especially for the elderly, young children and those with comorbidities. The Health department has reiterated that people should not resort to self medication and that all fevers during the season requires medical attention.

