Dengue cases on the rise in Kannur district

KANNUR

27 June 2020 00:28 IST

Six persons die of the disease in June; two in critical condition

Even as efforts are being ramped up to check the spread of COVID-19, an increase in the number of dengue cases in the district has put the Health Department and the district administration on high alert.

In June alone, six persons died of dengue, taking the number of deaths in the district to seven. Mathew, a resident of Pariyaram, was the last person to die on June 19.

There are two persons in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Kannur Medical College Hospital, said K. Maya, District Surveillance Officer.

There was only one death due to dengue in May. However, the cases spiked from the beginning of June.

Ms. Maya said a few more patients were in the ICU in a critical condition.

In Kannur district, 142 persons were confirmed to have dengue, while 800 probable cases were reported in the district from January till now. In June alone, 98 cases had been confirmed, Ms. Maya said.

Most cases have been reported from the hilly regions comprising around 20 panchayats. Ayyankunnu, Naduvil, Alakode, Cherupuzha, Peringome, Chaparapadavu, Peravoor, Iruvetti, Aralam, Kelakam, Eramamkutur, Kangol, Chnengalai, Payyam, Kadanapalli, Malapattam, Kottiyur, Ullikal, Paravoor, Udayagiri, Ramanthali, Pariyaram, Cheruthazam, Parassinikadavu, Kuvadam in Taliparamba Municipality, and the municipalities of Iritty, Payyanur, and Mattanur have been identified as hotspots, she said.

There areas become prone to the disease every year, especially after the onset of the monsoon. Though preventive steps are being taken by the Health Department, support from the public will help in reducing the spread of the disease, she added.