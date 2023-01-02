HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demonetisation: Modi and BJP should be tried in people’s court, says Thomas Isaac

The former Finance Minister said that the BJP should explain to the nation as to what has been achieved by the demonetisation

January 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday called the Centre’s demonetisation drive in 2016 absurd, saying it caused a GDP loss of ₹15 lakh crore to the nation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party will be tried in people’s court through elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kannur on Monday, Mr. Isaac said that the BJP should explain to the nation as to what has been achieved by the demonetisation. The move only resulted in GDP growth dropping from 8% to 3%, causing an estimated loss of around ₹15 lakh crore to the nation in terms of growth, he said.

Mr. Isaac said that the Supreme Court’s view that the period of 52 days given for exchanging the banned currency notes was not unreasonable is absurd.

People faced many hardships as they were unable to withdraw money, many organisations were forced to close down and the economy faced a crisis, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister and his party should be tried in people’s courts by way of upcoming elections. Kerala has debated and reiterated that demonetisation was not a solution to bring back the black money.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.