Demolition order a shocker for flat owners in Maradu

The Supreme Court’s Friday directive to demolish the illegal apartments in Maradu municipality came as a shocker to the owners.

A visibly upset apartment owner at the Golden Kayaloram Apartment Complex blamed the media for tweaking facts.

“We have learnt that the Bench had only asked for a status report while the media seem to be in a hurry to go ahead and state something else. The State government and the Maradu municipality still have time to present the real facts and convince the Bench that the report presented by a technical committee appointed by it was wrong,” he said.

Life’s earnings

Another apartment owner, who appeared shocked, made it clear that he would not leave the place at any cost.

“Are you saying that we all should now live on the streets. We have spent all our earnings to buy this apartment. There are several others who have taken huge loans. How will they repay the loans,” he asked.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen said the government was yet to receive a copy of the verdict. “We will take necessary steps as per the directives of the apex court after a detailed study of the ruling,” he said. T.H. Nadeera, chairperson, Maradu municipality, said they were yet to receive the copy of the order. However, she pointed out that the municipality would go by the directives issued by the State government.

“We had earlier sent a report to the government highlighting the technical issues that may come up while demolishing the apartments. We had also stated the possible impact on our revenue while implementing the court directive,” she said.

Even three months after the expiry of the deadline set by the court, the government and municipal authorities could not make any headway regarding the implementation of the verdict. The State government and the Maradu municipality had been passing the buck between themselves on the implementation of the order. While the State Environment Department (ED) maintained that the Environment Protection Act empowered the local body to implement the apex court order, the municipal authorities said the local body was incapable of implementing the order on its own.