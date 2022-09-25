Demolition of Ramankary bridge begins

The demolition of the Ramankary bridge in Kuttanad began on Sunday. It is dismantled as part of reconstructing the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road as a semi-elevated highway.

Officials said the demolition process would be completed in two days. The bridge would be reconstructed with a width of 14 metres. The work was expected to be completed in 60 days. A temporary route had been set up parallel to the bridge for the movement of KSRTC buses, ambulances, and light vehicles, they said.

The 24.14-km AC road, under the KSTP, is being reconstructed at a cost of around ₹650 crore. The project, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by November 2023. Reconstruction and widening of existing bridges and construction of flyovers at places prone to severe flooding are part of the project.

Officials said that 50% of the project had been completed. “Ramankary is among 13 minor bridges being reconstructed as part of the project. Of these, nine minor bridges have been completed. Of the three major bridges, 90% of work has been completed on Nedumudi and Kidangara bridges. Work on the Pallathuruthy bridge will begin after getting the nod from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). Of the five flyovers, two at Mankombu and Nazareth Junction are nearing completion. Construction of the rest three flyovers is progressing well,” said an official.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road is refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. Another 8.27 km is strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 meters.

Meanwhile, the bridge work at Ramankary is expected to increase traffic woes on the stretch. Heavy vehicles will be diverted through Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla road.

The AC road work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS).