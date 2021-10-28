Demolition of Parassery bridge begins today

It will be rebuilt to 14-m width as part of AC road reconstruction

Demolition of the Parassery bridge in Kuttanad will begin on Friday.

It is being demolished as part of reconstructing the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road as a semi-elevated highway. The bridge will be reconstructed with a width of 14 m. A temporary route has been set up parallel to the bridge for the movement of light vehicles.

The AC road is being reconstructed under the Kerala State Transport Project as a semi-elevated highway at ₹649.76 crore. The project, which is expected to prevent the flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by December 2022. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 m and 14 m.

As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of 9 km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns.