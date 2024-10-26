GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demolition of illegal roadside shops begins in Munnar

30 shops evicted in hill town; owners of another 20 shops produce a court order prompting authorities to stay demolition; drive to continue next week

Published - October 26, 2024 07:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A roadside shop in Munnar town being removed as part of a demolition drive by the grama panchayat on Saturday.

A roadside shop in Munnar town being removed as part of a demolition drive by the grama panchayat on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Munnar grama panchayat has evicted nearly 30 illegal roadside shops in the hill station. According to the panchayat officials, on Friday, the day the eviction drive started, 15 shops in Munnar town were demolished, and on Saturday, another 15 shops.

The Idukki District Collector and the Devikulam Sub-collector had earlier directed the panchayat to remove the shops urgently. While the eviction drive was on, 20 shop owners produced a court order to prevent the shops’ demolition. The officials temporarily halted the demolition of these shops. Revenue department officials said they would act against the 20 shops based on a report by the Munnar panchayat and the Public Works department (PWD). A few local politicians tried to oppose the drive and they were removed from the place by the police.

Munnar panchayat secretary Udayakumar said the panchayat would continue the drive next week. “All roadside shops from Munnar town will be removed soon,” he said. “Most of the shops are permanent structures and we need time to demolish them,” said the official.

Traders’ concern

Devikulam Sub-collector V.M. Jayakrishnan said traders too had raised concern over the mushrooming of illegal roadside shops since they badly affected business. President of the Munnar unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) C.K. Babulal has welcomed the panchayat decision to remove the roadside shops. “The panchayat should ensure that no such shops are set up in Munnar town,” said Mr. Babulal.

Recently, in a report submitted to Idukki Collector V. Vigneshwari, Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Bishnoi said that 387 unauthorised shops across the forest division were attracting wild animals to the town.

“Due to the easy availability of food in these shops, wild animals camp around Munnar town. If such roadside shops are removed, the incursion of wild animals to the hill station can be prevented,” said a senior Forest department official.

