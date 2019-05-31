Demolition of embankment begins

After much dilly-dallying, the Irrigation Department has started demolishing the earthen embankment in the middle of the Vembanad backwaters at Thanneermukkom.

Last month, the Department invited tenders and selected an agency for dismantling the earthen bund on the southern side. Officials said here on Friday that the bund demolition work would come into full swing in two days.

Earlier, the removal of the embankment, a prerequisite for commissioning the third phase of the Thanneermukkom bund, landed in trouble after being caught in a legal tussle between various stakeholders.

Last year, faced with criticism during the floods over the delay in commissioning the project, the State government directed the Irrigation Department to demolish the embankment. Although a portion of the 450-metre-long bund was demolished, a claim made by local bodies in the region over the 1.5 lakh cubic metres of earth to be removed resulted in a standoff among the local bodies concerned, the Irrigation Department and the contractor entrusted with the demolition. Further, the demolition was completely halted following a court order.

High-level meeting

However, a high-level meeting held in the first week of May decided to demolish the embankment before the onset of the southwest monsoon.

The removal of the bund is expected to ensure smooth flow of water from the Kuttanad region.

As the case is still pending before court, the Department will keep the earth at a nearby facility until the court ruling, officials added.

The third phase of construction, which commenced in September 2014, will replace the embankment in the middle by 28 steel shutters. The project was almost complete but commissioning of the third phase depended on the demolition of the earthen bund.

The Thanneermukkom bund across the lake, proposed to keep the water balance and prevent intrusion of salt water into Kuttanad, was designed by the Central Water and Power Research Station in 1956.

The first and second phases were completed in 1965 and 1975.

The barrage was made operational in 1976. Once completed, the Thanneermukkom bund, with a span of 1,410 metres, will have 90 shutters, including 31 each in the western and eastern sides.