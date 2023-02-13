ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of check dams at Kozhikode resort begins

February 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The demolition of the illegally built check dams at the PVR Nature resort at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode has begun as part of complying with the Kerala High Court’s order. The resort owners initiated the demolition process on Monday at the water theme park, which was previously owned by P.V. Anvar, MLA. The illegal check dam was found interrupting the flow of water to the Iruvazhinji river apart from raising serious safety concerns at the environmentally sensitive area. Since 2017, environmental activists had been fighting for the removal of all illegally constructed structures in the park. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US