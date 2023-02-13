Demolition of check dams at Kozhikode resort begins

February 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The demolition of the illegally built check dams at the PVR Nature resort at Kakkadampoyil in Kozhikode has begun as part of complying with the Kerala High Court’s order. The resort owners initiated the demolition process on Monday at the water theme park, which was previously owned by P.V. Anvar, MLA. The illegal check dam was found interrupting the flow of water to the Iruvazhinji river apart from raising serious safety concerns at the environmentally sensitive area. Since 2017, environmental activists had been fighting for the removal of all illegally constructed structures in the park.