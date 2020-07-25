Demolition debris choking Vembanad waters

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has confirmed that the debris from the demolition of Alfa Serene apartments at Maradu still remains uncleared under the waters of the nearby Vembanad Lake.

The board has used the services of a diver to ascertain whether the firm responsible for the task had fully cleared the debris and it has been found that steel and concrete debris still remains beneath the waters. Dredging will have to be carried out to excavate the demolition waste from the bottom of the lake, the board says.

The probe has been conducted after the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the board to submit a factual report on the matter.

It had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the Maradu municipality and the firm had not cleared the debris despite repeated reminders.

Fishermen in the region had complained that fishing nets were getting damaged due to the presence of concrete and steel debris lying beneath the waters.

The Southern Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta had observed that the State authorities were duty-bound to protect the lake.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai told The Hindu on Friday that he would submit an updated report along with the factual findings of the board before the Southern Bench of the NGT.

The tribunal had asked the committee to play a supervisory role in ensuring that the removal of debris was done as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, he said.

Order issued

An order issued by the tribunal on May 14 had pointed out that the Maradu municipality could not shirk its responsibility in implementing the rules pertaining to construction and demolition waste management in letter and spirit.

The tribunal had also directed the PCB to impose environmental compensation on those found violating norms and polluting the environment as well as the nearby lake.

The tribunal had asked the committee appointed by the SLMC and headed by the District Collector and the board to initiate action against defaulters.