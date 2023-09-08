Democratic rights denied in the name of Sanatana Dharma: Annie Raja

September 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THRISSUR

Democratic rights are being denied in the name of Sanatana Dharma, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja has said.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy over Sanatana Dharma, Ms. Raja said that organisations that lacked any association with the principle seem to be now reacting to the issue. Dalits have equal rights as others to live in this country, she said at a media interaction held at the Thrissur Press Club on Friday.

She said that India had reported the highest number of attacks against women among the G-20 nations. The attempts to portray such attacks as isolated incidents cannot be accepted. The G-20 nations should ensure equal rights to women, she said. The CPI leader was in town to attend a State meet of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.

Sara Joseph, author, who inaugurated a cultural meet held as part of the event said changes cannot be ensured without eradicating male hegemonies. Women have not been able to enjoy the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution. We have not yet been able to end the caste system, she said.

The writer urged women to fight for their rights at a time when discussions are progressing as to whether the name of the country should be Bharat or India. If we do not fight for our rights, nothing will change, she said.

