HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Democratic rights denied in the name of Sanatana Dharma: Annie Raja

September 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THRISSUR

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic rights are being denied in the name of Sanatana Dharma, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja has said.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy over Sanatana Dharma, Ms. Raja said that organisations that lacked any association with the principle seem to be now reacting to the issue. Dalits have equal rights as others to live in this country, she said at a media interaction held at the Thrissur Press Club on Friday.

She said that India had reported the highest number of attacks against women among the G-20 nations. The attempts to portray such attacks as isolated incidents cannot be accepted. The G-20 nations should ensure equal rights to women, she said. The CPI leader was in town to attend a State meet of the Kerala Mahila Sangham.

Sara Joseph, author, who inaugurated a cultural meet held as part of the event said changes cannot be ensured without eradicating male hegemonies. Women have not been able to enjoy the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution. We have not yet been able to end the caste system, she said.

The writer urged women to fight for their rights at a time when discussions are progressing as to whether the name of the country should be Bharat or India. If we do not fight for our rights, nothing will change, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.