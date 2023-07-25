Dementia: scientific training for home nurses, caregivers soon

July 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Disseminating scientific information about dementia, scientific training programme for home nurses and caregivers of those having dementia and their registration will be implemented in the State, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the two-day workshop ‘Dementia-friendly Kerala’ organised by the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) here on Tuesday.

The Minister said it was estimated that by 2030, the elderly would comprise 25% of the State’s total population. Anticipating that, the government was committed to ensuring the security of the elderly. Dementia affected the elderly the most. This underlined the importance of approaching the condition with due seriousness.

The workshop is aimed at discussing the treatment, care, and rehabilitation of those with dementia and forming a common framework. The ideas arising from the workshop will be implemented so as to reach all the elderly.

The government intended to create a mechanism for setting up memory clinics and rehabilitation centres. Once the commission for the elderly came into being, registration of home nurses and caregivers, scientific dissemination of knowledge about dementia, and scientific training would be implemented, said the Minister.

Palliative care expert and Padma Shri awardee M.R. Rajagopal, KSSM executive director Shibu A., Local Self-Government joint director Ummukulsu, and Senior Citizens’ Friends Welfare Association general secretary Amaravila Ramakrishnan spoke.

