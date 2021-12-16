Demands submitted before dam panel: Roshy

IDUKKI

16 December 2021 21:31 IST

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine says the government has submitted its demands before the supervisory committee on the Mullaperiyar dam appointed by the Supreme Court. However, they are not informed to the apex court.

Mr. Augustine told mediapersons at Thodupuzha on Thursday that the government would demand underground photography of the Mullaperiyar dam. The State would also demand that an international agency conduct a study, he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the State to approach the supervisory committee on issues related to the water level.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam continued to be at the maximum level of 142 ft on Thursday. The tunnel discharge was 900 cusecs and average inflow 844 cusecs. Spillway shutter 3 of the dam remained open at 10 cm.

The water level in the Idukki dam receded to 2,399.98 ft on Thursday. For nearly two weeks, the water level had remained above 2,400 ft. The blue alert level for the Idukki dam is 2,395 ft, orange alert 2,401 ft, and red alert 2,402 ft.

The power generation at Moolamattom was at a moderate level of 9.863 million units on Wednesday.