Demand to suspend tourism activities in Wayanad

March 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The growing incidence of forest fires amid soaring temperatures has prompted environmentalists to seek the suspension of tourism activities in Wayanad, one of the worst affected districts.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) has written to the Head of Forest Force Bennichen Thomas to close down tourism activities across the three forest divisions in the district.

In his letter, WPSS president N. Badusha termed protected areas in Wayanad “a ticking time bomb” that called for immediate attention in view of localised forest fires that have been reported recently in the neighbouring protected areas including Bandipur, Nagarhole and Mudumalai tiger reserve. Besides, there have been reports of forest fires within the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary and Chembra hills.

Moreover, elephants are known to migrate towards Wayanad during such dry months. Under such circumstances, he said, forest fires are likely to aggravate human-animal conflicts in the region.

Mr. Badusha added the management plan of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary mandated the suspension of all tourism activities from February 15 to April 30. “This is a critical precautionary measure that needs to be followed without fail. However, four years ago, when the Forest department failed to stop such activities, we were forced to witness the entire Chembra grasslands in the South Wayanad division burn into ashes,” he cautioned.

