Demand to revise Indian Muslim Succession Act

February 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

KANNUR: Actor and lawyer Shukur released a pamphlet prepared by the Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice demanding timely revision of the laws of succession in the Muslim Personal Law Act, 1937.

Mr. Shukur released a copy of the pamphlet to social worker Fatima Maliekal at a function held at Hotel Biennale International Hall in Kannur, on Tuesday.

Even when reforming Hindu and Christian succession laws, there was opposition from conservatives. The Islamic society has undergone several reforms at educational and family levels. In such as context, legal reform will be welcomed by both Muslim men and women, he said.

“Personal laws of the respective religious sects should be revised in accordance with equality of women and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. When the Hindu Civil Code and the Christian Succession Rights were revised, the arguments for a unified civil code were not raised. Arguing for a unified civil code when there is demand for reform of the Muslim family law cannot be seen as well-intentioned,” he added.

Officials of the Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice pointed out that they would not support efforts launched by the Sangh Parivar to impose a uniform civil code.

V.P. Suhra, K. Ajitha, Dr. Khadija Mumtaz, Advocate E.P. Hamsakutty, Dr. Malavika Binny, Adv. Vinod Payyada, Adv. Munas K.P., and M Sulfat spoke.

The pamphlet was released ahead of the State conference of the Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice State to be held in Kozhikode on March 12. Dancer Mallika Sarabhai will inaugurate the meet.