Demand to remove P.K. Sasi as CITU district president

Published - October 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) district secretariat has demanded the removal of former party MLA P.K. Sasi from the CITU district president’s post. The demand against was raised at a meeting of the district secretariat in which party Polit Buro member A. Vijayaraghavan took part. The party secretariat had earlier asked for the removal of Mr. Sasi from the chairmanship of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). But Mr. Sasi refused to quit that post.

The CPI(M) district committee had raised strong objections against Mr. Sasi after a party internal inquiry committee found him to have involved in a series of financial misappropriations. He was accused of financial fraud and nepotism.

Following accusations, Mr. Sasi was demoted from the district committee to the branch committee.

